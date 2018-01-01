You'll find eggplant in dishes around the world, from Italian to Chinese to Indian cuisine. Vegetarians have long appreciated this hearty ingredient because it can be swapped in for meat in a number of recipes. And eggplants don't all look the same. They can be long and slender like Japanese eggplants, short and striped like the Sicilian versions, or white, like the aptly named white eggplant. This ingredient can be sautéed, roasted, grilled, fried and more. If you're using oil, make sure it's extra hot. According to chef Joël Robuchon, "Usually, cooked eggplant absorbs so much oil and becomes full of fat," which is why eggplant parmesan can be a soggy, greasy mess if not done right. His genius suggestion? If you can, soften the eggplant by steaming it instead of sautéing it in oil. F&W's guide covers all your favorite eggplant recipes, plus a few that might surprise you.