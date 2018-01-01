Some say nothing’s more American than apple pie, but corn has to be a close second. Just imagine Southern picnics without cornbread, movies without a bucket of buttery popcorn, or summer without golden ears of corn on the cob. In the Northeast, corn chowder rules; in Creole kitchens of the South it’s maque choux; and in low country, corn is a breakfast staple in the form of creamy grits. In recent years, American cooks have even been exploring the sweet side of corn, with frozen desserts like corn paletas and corn ice cream appearing on menus around the country. No matter what region you’re in, F&W’s guide to corn has recipes that are sure to please—from inventive popcorns to summer party food to cocktails made with corn spirits.