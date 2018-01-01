Chard is actually the top of a beet plant (minus the root portion that we typically think of as a beet). Often called "Swiss chard" or "rainbow chard" in recipes, these plants have expansive, tender leaves and crunchy stalks. Take a trip to your farmers' market and you'll likely see chard stalks that are red, green, white, yellow or pink. The leaves and stems are mild, earthy and sweet, so you can swap them in for spinach in most dishes. F&W's guide offers great gratin recipes, side dishes, holiday ideas and more.