It seems like celery is underrated. Yes, it's mostly made of water, but this well-known vegetable has been used as an ingredient for thousands of years. In North America, we gravitate toward the stalk and leaves of the celery plant, but in Europe, it's much more popular to cook with the root—called celeriac. The seeds are ground and mixed with salt to create celery salt, which you may recognize from drinking Bloody Marys or cooking with Old Bay. F&W's guide to celery will teach you how to use all parts of the plant to create crunchy salads, flavorful soups, healthy smoothies and more.