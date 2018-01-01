Cauliflower has taken the internet by storm over the last few years as it goes through an Instagram-worthy evolution. We've gone from classic, plain florets to cauliflower "rice," cauliflower "steaks," whole roasted cauliflower heads, and now pizza crust made almost entirely of finely chopped cauliflower. What can't this vegetable do? It's extremely versatile and works equally well in a traditional casserole or as a fried appetizer. F&W's guide to one of our favorite vegetables includes ideas for upgrading tired side dishes, delicious recipes that will get kids to eat their vegetables, new cooking techniques and more.