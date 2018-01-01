Brussel Sprouts Recipes

We've seen brussels sprouts prepared every which way—roasted, shredded, sautéed, boiled, even grilled. Chef Tiffany Faison of Boston's Sweet Cheeks likes to take a simpler approach when it comes to these tiny vegetables: "Fresh brussels sprouts leaves are unsung,” she says. “The outer leaves are beautiful, they hold up well and they have a great horseradish-y quality.” And she's right. Brussels sprouts have a naturally spicy, cabbage-like taste that can turn some people off (especially kids) but also add robust flavor to salads, sides and mains. F&W's guide to brussels sprouts has recipes for every holiday, occasion or course, plus cooking tips that will help you master this ingredient.