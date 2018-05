If you’ve only been eating plain, steamed broccoli, you're missing out. There are many ways to prepare this tender ingredient that will make you forget that you're actually eating your vegetables. Chef Charlie Parker of Alfred's Steakhouse in San Francisco loves to grill his broccoli over an open flame: "It gives food so much flavor without the need for butter." If flames aren't your thing, F&W's guide also has ideas for broccoli salads, slaws, soups, casseroles and more.