When spring hits, we hope you're loading up your fridge with crisp, fresh asparagus. If we had our way, it would be named one of the official vegetables of the season. And don't expect to find only classic green spears at the local farmers' market. Asparagus comes in vibrant purple and white varieties, too. Once you buy a big bunch and are ready to prep, remember to remove the woody portion of the stem before cooking. Just bend the end of each spear until it breaks off. Asparagus naturally breaks right where the woody portion ends, which prevents you from discarding too much. F&W's guide provides all the best recipes to help you hit your vegetable quota, from raw salads to bright, blended soups.