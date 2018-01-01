Daikon radishes are a staple in Asian cuisine, often pickled or served in a stir-fry, but you can also eat them raw for a crunchy bite. Sliced daikon is a great way to add unique flavor and texture to noodles, salads and veggie-based side dishes. Though they look like carrots, daikon radishes are white in color and have a spicy, sharp flavor instead of being sweet. Add crunch and tanginess to this inspired coleslaw or this healthy take on pad thai. If you want to expand your vegetable repertoire, look no further than F&W’s guide to daikon.