Bok choy, a Chinese cabbage, is tender, packed with nutrients and stands up well to heat—making it perfect for stir fry. Many of our recipes featuring this leafy vegetable are Asian-inspired, including simple seafood suppers, noodle soups, and healthy side dishes. One of our favorite recipes featuring bok choy is this Thai-style chicken stew, which is packed with flavor and comes together in under an hour. Whether you want to make a healthier version of your favorite take-out or are looking for a savory brunch item, a little bok choy goes a long way. Check out F&W’s guide for more savory bok choy recipes.