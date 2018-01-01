Do you know bok choy from choy sum? Can you tell the different between daikon and Chinese yams? With a whole continent to cover, there are so many types of Asian vegetables to explore while cooking at home. And with many of the region's cuisines dominated by vegetables, it's time to start familiarizing yourself. From slender Japanese eggplants to bumpy bitter melon, Asia's vegetable selection makes for great soups, sides or even vegetarian mains. F&W's guide covers all types of cuisines and will introduce you to ingredients that can expand your palate.