Van Leeuwen Launched a Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream, and We Got a First Taste

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is well-known for its quality ice cream and some seriously out-there flavors. After all, this is the brand that brought the world Grey Poupon Ice Cream and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream. The brand is at it again — this time, with everyone’s favorite dressing, ranch.

On Thursday, the brand announced seven new spring flavors, which are set to be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide. One of them is Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream.

“We’re so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet: Hidden Valley Ranch,” Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, shared in a statement with Food & Wine. “We have done some creative collaborations and can’t wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials.”

The editors at Food & Wine got an early taste of the new ranch flavor, and the feelings in the office were certainly mixed. With reactions ranging from “it’s very garlic powder forward” to “it tastes like sweet ranch” to “I only wish I had french fries to pair it with” to “no,” it’s a flavor that may not be for everyone, but for those die-hard ranch fans out there, it’s absolutely memorable. The ice cream is packed with the same flavorful herbs, buttermilk, and just the right amount of sweetness you find in the bottle.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us,” Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch, shared. “We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet."



Garrison added this hot tip: “Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

This isn’t the only new flavor coming from the brand. Its full spring lineup includes Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker, and Limoncello Cake. All the new flavors will be available nationwide for $4.98. However, like many of its products, these are a limited release and will only be available from March 20 through May 28.



