New York-based ice cream brand Van Leeuwen is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. And to celebrate, it’s hiring a Lead Ice Cream Taster (LICT) to work with the company’s Research & Development Team to talk about their products, discuss potential new flavors, and to eat a lot of ice cream.

If that sounds like a job that you’re qualified for (or have spent your life preparing for), then all you’ll need to do is record a short video explaining why the company should bring you on as their first-ever LICT. In your entry, you’ll need to explain why you love ice cream, what your favorite Van Leeuwen flavor is, and what would make you the best-possible LICT candidate.

Those videos should be emailed to contest@vanleeuwenicecream.com with the subject line “LICT Contest.” Van Leeuwen is accepting entries through 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 6, and the winner will be notified by Saturday, July 10. All LICT applicants need to be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the 48 contiguous U.S. states or Washington, D.C. (sorry, Alaskans and Hawaiians). The full contest rules can be found on the LICT contest website.

So what does Van Leeuwen’s official LICT get? The winner and a friend will be transported to Brooklyn from Saturday, July 17 through Monday, July 19 for a two-night stay at the Wythe Hotel in the Williamsburg neighborhood. The LICT and their guest will also be given a tour of one of Van Leeuwen’s scoop shops with CEO and co-founder Ben Van Leeuwen — and yes, they’ll be given the opportunity to taste-test every single flavor.

From there, they’ll visit the Van Leeuwen factory to watch this delicious magic being made and to discuss (and taste) potential future flavors with the R&D team. On top of that, they’ll be sent home with custom LICT merch and a Van Leeuwen ice cream delivery every month for the next year.

“We wanted to do something really special to mark our 15th year anniversary and offer someone a front row seat to experience all the fun that comes along with making ice cream,” Ben Van Leeuwen said in an emailed statement. “I can’t count the number of times over the years people have said ‘if you ever need an ice cream taster!’ — so now's your chance! If you’ve ever wanted to eat ice cream every day or had ice cream flavor ideas, this is for you — our customers often have the best ideas so we’re excited to see what the LICT comes up with!”

If you live near one of Van Leeuwen’s scoop shops, you can stop in to pick up a pint of its limited-edition Van Leeuwen x Keith Haring flavor. Passion Fruit Berry Pop. The Pride Month special was inspired by Haring’s signature color palette, and 100% of the profits from the pints will be donated to New York City’s LGBT Community Center.

