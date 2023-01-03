These Editor-Approved Vacuum Sealers Will Help You Prep and Preserve Food Like a Pro in 2023 — and They’re on Sale

With 2023 officially making its way onto our calendars, many of us have resolutions this year to reduce our food waste and preserve our ingredients more efficiently, but it can be tough to find easy ways to do it. But what if I told you one simple little appliance can preserve your food, all while saving you precious time and money? Enter the vacuum sealer.

These nifty tools use their air-tight pressure to keep your favorite foods, like steaks, fruits, greens, and even dry goods from being exposed to bacteria, mold, or freezer burn, helping them stay fresher for longer. Food & Wine testers swear by them, and luckily we’ve stumbled upon two of our favorites on sale just in time for 2023.

You can score our overall favorite, the Nesco VS-12 Vacuum Sealer, for 35% off, as well as our favorite affordable option, the Geryon Food Vacuum Sealer, for just $40 right now at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Nesco VS-12 Vacuum Sealer, $88 (originally $135) at amazon.com

Although you’d be set regardless of which machine you choose, the Nesco version won our top seal of approval thanks to how easy it is to use. Since vacuum sealers tend to be a new machine for many, it pays to have a version that’s easy-to-use with various control options for more customization.

Testers found this machine to be the simplest to maneuver, since it comes with different power and preservation settings that help control the pressure and seal depending on what you're preserving. That means you can save delicate, finer foods like fruit with less suction to help preserve their whole shape. We specifically tested raspberries to compare each machine, and this was the only machine that could keep the shape of the raspberries intact, and keep them fresh.

RELATED: Le Creuset’s Classic Round Dutch Oven Is $130 Off for a Limited Time

Testers also loved how powerful this machine was, and found it held a very sturdy seal. It comes with two rolls of bags, a locked lid, and a storage compartment with a cutter to help organize and separate the bags. While Food & Wine testers noted that it can be loud when it’s in use, it didn’t inhibit the functionality of the machine in any way.

If you’re new to vacuum sealing, you might be looking for an affordable option. The Geryon vacuum sealer is our top affordable option, and it’s also on sale right now. This machine shocked testers thanks to its low price, but powerful seal.

Amazon

To buy: Geryon Food Vacuum Sealer Machine, $40 with coupon (originally $70) at amazon.com

Testers did note that its seal is so powerful that this machine struggled to seal delicate foods like raspberries and cereal. However, it worked perfectly on proteins like meat and fish, as well as vegetables. You’ll also get a customizable experience like the Nesco version, since you can choose different settings for dry and wet goods.

This machine is also easy to assemble and clean, since the lid comes right off. You’ll get one bag roll, plus five heat seal bags, and an air suction hose that can be used to remove air in other containers too.

Whether you’re looking for an all-in-one tool that can vacuum seal anything from delicate produce to thick cuts of protein, or an affordable option for your favorite bulk-buying ingredients, there’s an option for you. Snap up the Nesco VS-12 vacuum sealer for 35% off or the Geryon vacuum sealer for over 40% off now at Amazon.