Ditch the Clunky Block, and Grab This Space-Saving Knife Organizer While It’s on Sale

Every kitchen needs a good set of sharp knives. However, storing these items can be a problem. Knife blocks that sit out on the kitchen counter are an option, but they take up precious kitchen counter space. Throwing knives in a drawer is another route, but this can damage their blades.

An ideal solution for your kitchen is a knife organizer that fits in a drawer and holds those indispensable tools neatly and securely.

This in-drawer knife block is made from bamboo and will keep all your essential knives safe and easily accessible. It holds 16 knives and has an additional slot for a knife sharpener. It measures 16.6- by 12.2- by 2-inches, and can fit perfectly in a standard size kitchen drawer. There is space for up to eight steak knives and eight slots for larger knives up to 15.7-inches, no matter what’s in your collection.

Best of all, there’s no assembly required, either. Just place it in the drawer of your choice and it’s ready to go. The block is beautifully made with durable bamboo that won’t scratch easily, and the slots are well carved for easy knife retrieval. All in all, this knife block has a well thought out design leaving room for you to easily get a grip of the knife you need.

This knife organizer has over 2,600 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its sturdiness and easy-to-use design. One shopper says they “vowed to find another solution” instead of a knife block sitting on their counter taking up space and that this in-drawer organizer “saved” them.

A second reviewer says, “This knife block fits perfectly in my drawer and doesn’t move around.” They also add that the knives are easily able to be pulled out or put in this knife holder, which is a big plus.

This knife drawer organizer keeps knives sharp, neatly organized, and out of sight.

At the time of publishing the price was $36.

