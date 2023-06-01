Grab These Kitchen Towels with 38,400+ Perfect Ratings Just Over $1 Apiece Right Now

No kitchen should be without a good set of kitchen towels. They're the perfect companion for every step of cooking, whether you're prepping, sauteing, or cleaning up after.

There's a reason why this Utopia set in particular is a shopper favorite. They're made with absorbing cotton, plus they come in a multipack. And best of all, right now they're on sale up to 40% off, depending on the color you choose.



To buy: Utopia Towels 12-Piece Cotton Kitchen Towel Set, Black, $14 (originally $24) at amazon.com

The sets on sale all come in a pack of 12 — plenty of towels to have on deck for your kitchen, and anywhere else you really need them . Each towel is 15-by-14-inches, which gives them enough surface area to stay absorbent through load after load of dish drying, as well as work for a variety of other tasks, like covering dough, lining a basket, and sopping up messes.

They’re made with ring spun cotton for maximum absorbency without sacrificing the fabrics softness. They also have a special weave throughout them to keep them from soaking up too much water too quickly, as well as helping them grip onto items and surfaces for cleaning.



You’ll get six solid colored towels, plus six white towels with your selected color woven throughout. The color with the highest discount is black, but you can score them in other shades like blue, green, gray, and navy on sale as well.

With more than 38,000 perfect ratings, shoppers are calling these towels some of the “best towels they’ve ever used,” thanks to their softness and absorbency. “They are not too [thick] nor too thin. Perfect for basic, everyday kitchen use,” another person said, with others calling out that they are great quality, plus they hold up when you wash and dry them in machines.

“I truly never write reviews. I’ve been in search of dish towels that absorb so I can dry everything immediately before putting away and these do a beautiful job,” another user wrote. Shoppers also love that the set matches, taking the guesswork out of collecting towels that’ll match their kitchen space.

You really can’t go wrong with picking up an essential like these Utopia kitchen towels, especially on sale. Outfit your kitchen now while you still can.



At the time of publishing, the price started at $14.

