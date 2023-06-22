Don’t Wait: You Can Get 3 Cast Iron Skillets for Just $8 Apiece

If you’re not already, you’ll become a fan of cast iron too.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on June 22, 2023

Donât Wait: You Can Get 3 Cast Iron Skillets for Just $8 Apiece
There’s just nothing like a perfectly seared steak coming off a cast iron skillet. I recall my mom’s cast iron skillet having a prominent place on the stovetop, seasoned and ready to prepare whatever the next meal was. I use one, too. 

Admittedly they are heavier than other skillets and heat up slower, but once heated, they hold that heat in and cook food quicker than any other pan I’ve used. But it’s not just me, home cooks and professional chefs swear by these skillets, too. And right now, there’s a great option of not one, but three cast iron skillets available for just $24 at Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day UTOPIA KITCHEN PRE-SEASONED CAST

Amazon

To buy: Utopia Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set, $24 with coupon (originally $36) at amazon.com

Utopia Kitchen’s cast iron skillet set includes three pans: a 6-inch pan, an 8-inch pan, and a 10-inch pan. All are pre-seasoned so you can cook with them right out of the box. Sear, sautée, simmer, braise, bake, roast, or fry — these skillets can handle it all. They are compatible with all stovetops, too.

According to the brand, these skillets are oven-safe to 450°F. Each has two pour spouts on either side in case fat builds up in the pan. And the brand notes that they are coated with an extra layer of protection to ensure that heat is distributed evenly throughout its cooking surface. 

Shoppers praise this cast iron skillet set, so far giving them over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings for their performance and versatility. One customer wrote, “I always think food tastes better when cooked using a cast iron pan and these measured up to the task quite nicely.” While a second shopper added, “Everything cooks up beautifully in these pans.” They note that they “love how they can go from stovetop into a hot oven.”

And a third reviewer speaks to their versatility, writing, “I use them for everything from scrambled eggs to skillet dinners.”

If you have never owned a cast iron skillet, now’s the perfect time to snatch up this set, where you will get three skillets for just $24 at Amazon. For how long they’ll last, that’s a bargain. 

At the time of publishing the price was $24.

