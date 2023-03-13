Amazon Shoppers Have Found the Perfect Nonstick Baking Sheet for Air Fryers and Toaster Ovens—and It’s Nearly 40% Off

Grab it for just $17.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

USA Pan Bakeware Quarter Sheet Pan Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Half sheet pans are an undeniable kitchen necessity. They roast or bake anything from vegetables to nuts or even proteins to perfection thanks to their flat, heat-holding surface. But that doesn’t mean a smaller sheet pan can’t come in handy, too. 

Quarter sheet pans are a must, since they're perfect for smaller households, dinners where you're cooking for just yourself, and they can even fit in some air fryers. And shoppers are loving this USA sheet pan, for its versatility, and great price. Right now, you can grab one for almost 40% off on Amazon. 

USA Pan Bakeware Quarter Sheet Pan

Amazon

To buy: USA Pan Quarter Sheet Pan, $17 (originally $28) at amazon.com

The pan is a quarter sheet pan, or roughly 13-by-9-inches, which is one of the most adaptable sizes you can get. It’s big enough to roast cookies, vegetables, and proteins, but still small enough to fit in most air fryers or countertop ovens. It’s ideal if you’ve got a small space and want a trusty sheet pan to use in a half oven or in your appliances, like a countertop toaster oven or air fryer. 

It’ll generate and hold heat incredibly well no matter where you pop it, since it’s made with heavy gauge aluminized steel. It has the brand's signature fluted surface, which slightly raises your foods off the tray, allowing for optimal air flow. Not only does this mean no more soggy bottoms, it also makes foods easier to remove from the pan. 

Over 1,000 shoppers love this pan and have given it a perfect rating. “Nothing sticks to this pan,” one reviewer wrote about it, adding that they purchased it to use in their air fryer. A second shopper wrote that they’ll never buy any other sheet pan, stating, “I use sheet pans to roast vegetables and fish every day and have tried every brand there is. These are by far the best.”

“This is a perfect small pan for two people. I have used this quarter pan almost every day for 6 months and it still looks new,” another user wrote about its size and durability. Shoppers love the pan so much that they hardly reach for other ones. “One of these stays in my toaster oven all the time waiting to be used daily. A quick wash after and back in the toaster oven it goes,” one person wrote in their review, adding that they’re slowly replacing all of their baking items with these USA pans.  

For all of your baking needs, whether it’s sweet cookies or salty roasted vegetables in a conventional oven or countertop appliances, this sheet pan will do the trick. It’s durable, nonstick, and bakes like a dream according to shoppers. And with a nearly 40% off discount, now's the perfect time to grab it. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $17. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

KitchenAid honey mixer
KitchenAid's Color of the Year Is a Dose of Warmth for 2021
OXO Refrigerator Organizers Launch Tout
OXO Launched a Refrigerator Organizer Collection Just in Time for Spring, and Prices Start at $12
Sistema 4-Piece Salad Dressing and Condiment Containers Tout
I Finally Found Containers That Keep My Salad Dressing from Spilling Everywhere—and a Set of 4 Is Just $7
Related Articles
Amazon Prime kitchen tools
These 28 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day
breville smart ovens sale
These 3 Breville Toaster Ovens Are on Sale Up 38% Off, Including Our Favorite Convection Oven-Hybrid
Smeg Dupe Galanz Amazon Tout
This Under-the-Radar Amazon Brand Has Retro-Looking Kitchen Appliances with Prices Starting at Just $42
Whall Air Fryer Oven Tout
Now’s Your Chance to Get This Shopper-Loved Air Fryer That Crisps Up Meals Like a Pro at 70% Off
ninja grill/air fryer sale
This Ninja Indoor Grill Doubles as an Air Fryer, and Shoppers Call It the Best Thing They’ve Ever Purchased
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10q
What Is An Air Fryer? Here’s How This Kitchen Workhorse Really Works
TaoTronics Air Fryer
How to Use an Air Fryer For Crispy, Golden Results Every Time
Best Large Capacity Air Fryers
The 6 Best Large Capacity Air Fryers, Tested and Reviewed
Small Air Fryers
The 6 Best Small Air Fryers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass lid tout
This Le Creuset Pot Has a Smart See-Through Lid, and It’s Nearly 40% Off at Amazon
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat
Amazon Shoppers and Pro Chefs Say They Couldn’t Live Without These Silicone Baking Mats That Are Just $6 Apiece
instant pot air fryer deals tout
Amazon Just Quietly Discounted Several Instant Pots and Air Fryers, Including Editor-Approved Picks
Air fryer Roundup (Philips, Instant, etc.) Tout
Don’t Wait: These 6 Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Ninja air fryer toaster oven sale tout
Don’t Miss Out: One of Our Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Ovens Is on Sale for Nearly 40% Off
The Best Cookie Sheets
The 6 Best Cookie Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
AirFryer Toaster Oven with Grill Tout
Hurry: Our Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is Nearly 50% Off, and It Comes With an Extra Perk