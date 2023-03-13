Amazon Shoppers Have Found the Perfect Nonstick Baking Sheet for Air Fryers and Toaster Ovens—and It’s Nearly 40% Off

Half sheet pans are an undeniable kitchen necessity. They roast or bake anything from vegetables to nuts or even proteins to perfection thanks to their flat, heat-holding surface. But that doesn’t mean a smaller sheet pan can’t come in handy, too.

Quarter sheet pans are a must, since they're perfect for smaller households, dinners where you're cooking for just yourself, and they can even fit in some air fryers. And shoppers are loving this USA sheet pan, for its versatility, and great price. Right now, you can grab one for almost 40% off on Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: USA Pan Quarter Sheet Pan, $17 (originally $28) at amazon.com



The pan is a quarter sheet pan, or roughly 13-by-9-inches, which is one of the most adaptable sizes you can get. It’s big enough to roast cookies, vegetables, and proteins, but still small enough to fit in most air fryers or countertop ovens. It’s ideal if you’ve got a small space and want a trusty sheet pan to use in a half oven or in your appliances, like a countertop toaster oven or air fryer.

It’ll generate and hold heat incredibly well no matter where you pop it, since it’s made with heavy gauge aluminized steel. It has the brand's signature fluted surface, which slightly raises your foods off the tray, allowing for optimal air flow. Not only does this mean no more soggy bottoms, it also makes foods easier to remove from the pan.

Over 1,000 shoppers love this pan and have given it a perfect rating. “Nothing sticks to this pan,” one reviewer wrote about it, adding that they purchased it to use in their air fryer. A second shopper wrote that they’ll never buy any other sheet pan, stating, “I use sheet pans to roast vegetables and fish every day and have tried every brand there is. These are by far the best.”

“This is a perfect small pan for two people. I have used this quarter pan almost every day for 6 months and it still looks new,” another user wrote about its size and durability. Shoppers love the pan so much that they hardly reach for other ones. “One of these stays in my toaster oven all the time waiting to be used daily. A quick wash after and back in the toaster oven it goes,” one person wrote in their review, adding that they’re slowly replacing all of their baking items with these USA pans.

For all of your baking needs, whether it’s sweet cookies or salty roasted vegetables in a conventional oven or countertop appliances, this sheet pan will do the trick. It’s durable, nonstick, and bakes like a dream according to shoppers. And with a nearly 40% off discount, now's the perfect time to grab it.

At the time of publishing, the price was $17.

