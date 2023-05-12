We Were Shocked by How Many Kitchen and Home Deals Are Hidden in This Retailer’s Sale Selection

OK, I’ll admit it: I used to shop at Urban Outfitters all the time. And it wasn’t just for clothes, the brand has so many fun decor and home items, that I’d frequently scoop one up whenever I was buying some new T-shirts. I’m not sure why I stopped.

But if you’re searching for some fun items to your home, look no further. Urban Outfitters is having a big sale on its home decor items, with prices starting at just $14. To help you narrow down the choices, we rounded up nine of the best deals to shop right now.

The Best Kitchen Items on Sale at Urban Outfitters:

Anna Utensil Holder

Urban Outfitters

To buy: $34 (originally $39) at urbanoutfitters.com

Let me ask you this: Do you really love your utensil crock? If not, you’ll love this one. It has a gridded wire accent for a more modern look surrounding a ceramic base. Measuring 6- by 6- by 6.3-inches it’s perfect for housing ladles, slotted spoons, and more without taking up too much room on your countertop.

Lila Mug Tree

Urban Outfitters

To buy: $29 (originally $49) at urbanoutfitters.com

How’s your collection of mugs? If it’s filled with ceramic masterpieces, you shouldn’t cram them in a cabinet with everything else. Instead, add this mug tree to the mix. It can hold about six mugs, and display them prominently. Made from iron, it’s easy to clean and a statement piece for your kitchen island or coffee corner.

Bootle Opener

Urban Outfitters

To buy: $14 (originally $18) at urbanoutfitters.com

Nope, that’s not a typo. This is a bottle opener that is in fact shaped like a cowboy boot. And isn’t it precious? I can think of dozens of people to give this to, although I might have to just grab one for myself. These boots were made for opening bottles.

Noodle Bowl Set

Urban Outfitters

To buy: $20 (originally $29) at urbanoutfitters.com

Instant noodles are in vogue right now, and to go along with these meals, you need a noodle bowl set. This one comes with a ramen bowl that’s about 7.5-inches in diameter, as well as chopsticks and a fun chopstick rest. Choose between three different bowl designs and their corresponding chopstick rest, an egg, a sardine, or a hand.

Karla Bowl

Urban Outfitters

To buy: $26 (originally $30) at urbanoutfitters.com

This glass bowl with speckled painted all over the exterior is perfect for food, but even better as a display piece on your coffee table or kitchen island. It certainly looks Venetian. It can hold just over 20 ounces, although I’d keep it empty if I were you. For $26 a statement piece never looked so good.

Tilley Large Cutting Board

Urban Outfitters

To buy: $39 (originally $49) at urbanoutfitters.com

Whether you’re making charcuterie or just prepping dinner, you need a beautiful wooden board. And while they can often be quite pricey, this one is just under $40. It’s made from pine wood and measures 18- by 0.75- by 12-inches, so about standard size. But what sets it apart is it has two easy-to-carry handles to make it a breeze to bring that perfectly decorated snack board to all of your guests.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Urban Outfitters

To buy: $20 (originally $25) at urbanoutfitters.com

Find me someone who doesn’t love mini waffles. The problem with these Dash machines is that they look rather bland most of the time. However, this one is anything but. It has a floral pattern design that makes it stand out on any kitchen counter. And beyond just looking good, it can churn out mini waffles for breakfast, anytime you decide to have it.

Cheese Shaped Candle

Urban Outfitters

To buy: $30 (originally $35) at urbanoutfitters.com

Don’t worry, this candle doesn’t smell like Swiss cheese, it just looks like it. This would be the perfect gift for any cheese lover in your life, but you might want to keep it for yourself. It’s made with 100% soy wax and is completely unscented. It just looks so cute.

Pax Eco Market Bag

Urban Outfitters

To buy: $16 (originally $20) at urbanoutfitters.com

Instead of filling up on plastic bags at the grocery store, add this reusable eco market bag to your routine. It has a beautiful purple hue and has a netted design that lets produce breathe, keeping it fresh. It is even accented with crocheted flowers for an added touch of spring and summer flair.

