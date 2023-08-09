Amazon Shoppers Bought These Kitchen Products for Their RVs, but Their Space-Saving Designs Make Them Practical for Any Kitchen

If you’re spending the summer traveling across the country, maybe camping or living in an RV, you understand the need for kitchen tools that are versatile and space-saving. And even if you’re not, you can learn a lot from these industrious travelers, who have found ways to stock kitchens while reducing clutter — and save money all the while. People who travel in RVs need to take advantage of every inch of space in their cabinets and drawers, capitalizing on organizational racks and storage containers to pack everything they need for long trips.

To help you outfit a travel-ready kitchen, or just save space in your kitchen at home, we found 10 tools beloved by people who are experienced RV travelers. And here’s the best part: All of them are under $25.

RV and Camping Kitchen Tools Under $25 on Amazon

Gintan 9-in-1 Collapsible Cutting Board

Amazon

One of the primary features of the perfect travel kitchen tool is that it should serve multiple functions, which allows you to pack and store less — and this collapsible cutting board certainly fits the bill. It comes with two pieces: a basket and lid. The lid serves as the cutting board, and also comes with five different blade attachments for shredding vegetables and cheese. The basket doubles as colander for cleaning produce and as food storage. This tool is ideal for anyone (not just RV enthusiasts) with limited cabinet space. Take it from this shopper who takes it camping, and wrote that they love it because it's “compact and has multiple uses.”

Hamilton Beach Portable Blender

Amazon

This Hamilton Beach portable blender offers the opportunity to whip up nutritious smoothies for breakfast without taking up your entire countertop. It measures 3.9- by 3.9- by 11.9-inches, so it takes up minimal counter space and fits neatly in a cabinet. The blending jar doubles as a portable cup (that’s one less piece of drinkware you have to pack or have in your cabinet). But despite its small size, this blender has plenty of ratings — over 20,800 perfect ones at Amazon. One shopper wrote that it’s “small enough for the RV but big enough to do the job.”

DecoBros Pan Organizer

Amazon

Stacking your pans vertically rather than just piling them up in cabinets is a serious way to save space, and this tiered rack will help you accomplish just that. Plus, it makes it easier to grab the exact pan at a glance. It can hold up to four pans a time (plus one more on the top tier), and it measures 9- by 9.5- by 11.75-inches, so it can easily fit on your counter. One shopper who uses it in their RV wrote that it “makes everything neater and easier to retrieve.”

Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack

Amazon

A compact dish rack reduces mess and keeps your sink and counter tidy. This one is now just $9, and it rests on top of your sink, so it doesn’t actually take up any counter space at all. In fact, one shopper commented that it's “perfect for [their] RV because it creates more counter space” — a feature that will also appeal to people with minimal counter space at home. When you’re done using it, just roll it up into a cylinder and stow it in a drawer or cabinet. It’s made from stainless steel, and can support up to 33 pounds, so it might also be a good option for drying just-washed produce.

Nesting Plastic Mixing Bowls, Set of 8

Amazon

Bowls tend to be bulky, but a set that nests together solves that problem. This set of eight bowls comes with a large mixing bowl (which doubles as a serving bowl for big dinner salads and pasta dishes), a colander, and a sieve, as well as a set of measuring cups. Having all your different bowls stored in the same place reduces clutter, too. One shopper who uses these bowls in their RV loves that they “all stack together and do not break,” and added that they “bought another set for the house.”

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer

Amazon

If you just don’t have space for a colander, consider picking up this handy $13 tool instead, which attaches directly onto pots of all kinds. It eliminates the need for a stand-alone colander, which frees up more cabinet space, and you can strain the water from both pasta and cooked vegetables. One shopper who loves to take this pot strainer camping with them because “we don't have a ton of storage in the camper so carrying around bulky kitchen items doesn't work.”

Guyuyii Plastic Food Storage Containers With Lids

Amazon

Reliable food storage is essential if you’re traveling in an RV and don’t have many opportunities to go grocery shopping, if you love to meal prep,or if you just enjoy eating leftovers throughout the week. These collapsible containers come with airtight lids to keep your food fresh in the refrigerator, and they’re freezer safe too. One appealing feature of these containers is that they double as portable lunch boxes for al fresco lunches, and the small, medium, and large sizes fit all kinds of meals, from sandwiches and salads to rice and vegetables. They are exactly what one shopper needed for their RV because they “store easily, they don’t take up a lot of room, and are lightweight, and easy to clean.”

Chicago Metallic Non-Stick Toaster Oven Bakeware, Set of 4

Amazon

If your apartment is too small for an oven, a reliable toaster oven is a great alternative. This set of carbon steel cook- and bakeware fits inside a standard toaster oven so that you can keep preparing gourmet meals for your family. It comes with a baking pan, cooling rack, roasting pan (that doubles as a cake pan) and a 6-cup muffin pan. One person who frequently travels in an RV wrote they love this set because all the pieces “nest inside each other to make storing very easy and they take up very little space in the cupboard.”

DecoBros Can Organizer Rack

Amazon

Canned food is an attractive option for so many families, not just those that travel in RVs, because it lasts a long time and can be easily opened and heated up. But cans take up precious cabinet space that you might need for other gear. This can organizer rack can store up to 36 cans, and measures 11.5- by 17- by 13.5-inches, so it can sit on your counter, giving you easy access to the item you’re looking for. One shopper who wanted to “make space in our RV where there isn’t any,” found that this organizer “actually freed up half a shelf so it really did give me more storage space.”

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Amazon

This bestselling waffle maker has more than 186,800 five-star ratings — and it’s only $20. A fun way to make breakfast more fun and family-friendly, it can also cook hash browns and large cookies. Since the cooking surface is only 4-inches, it can be stowed in a drawer when you’re not using it — and it only takes a couple minutes to heat up. One shopper who lives in an RV full time wrote that that they wanted the “comforts of a big home even in a 25-foot travel trailer,” and that “this little waffle maker was the answer.” Bottom line: Everyone deserves tools that make breakfast just a little bit more exciting, and they don’t have to take up too much space, either.

