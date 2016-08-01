For chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, Los Angeles is a city of muses

Inspiration is everywhere for Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, from the delicate hand of a pioneering sushi chef to the deep-dive curation of an iconic cheese shop. But when it comes to sparking creativity in a cultural capital like Los Angeles, the duo behind restaurants like Animal, Trois Mec, Jon & Vinnys make a point of looking beyond the world of food. Here, the chefs reveal their affinity for LA’s community of painters, sculptors and other visual craftsmen, the institutions who support their work, and the affinity they see between chefs and artists. S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water introduces you to a world of unique taste experiences

Food & Wine

From an interior design shop that reveals its distinct taste and perspective in its inventory, to a creamery that celebrates soCal-sourced ingredients, Jon and Vinny’s LA picks reveal an appreciation for personality and hard-earned expertise.



LACMA

5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles; 323-857-6000; lacma.org



Nickey Kehoe

7221 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles; 323-954-9300; nickeykehoe.com



The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

419 N Beverly Dr, Los Angeles; 310-278-2855; cheesestorebh.com



Salt & Straw

Multiple locations; saltandstraw.com



Matsuhisa

129 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles; 310-659-9639; nobumatsuhisa.com



Animal

435 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles; 323-782-9225; animalrestaurant.com



Click Here for More Chef Taste Guides on sanpellegrino.com