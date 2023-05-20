Over 18,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These Space-Saving Mixing Bowls 'Must-Haves,' and They're Only $30

When you’re ready to whip up a meal, one of the first items you reach for is something to put and mix the ingredients in. A serving bowl or a cooking pot can work in a pinch, but a bowl specifically designed for mixing is your best bet.

A good set of mixing bowls is a must. You need ones that stay in place and don’t slip and slide on the counter while you’re mixing. And, if they have lids, that checks off another box, as they can double up to store food, too. The Umite Chef mixing bowls fit the bill, and they are 30% off on Amazon right now.

This set of mixing bowls is stainless steel and has six mixing bowls in total with corresponding airtight lids. Included are a 1-quart, a 1½-quart, a 2-quart, a 3½-quart, and a 7-quart bowl. These bowls are perfectly sized to handle whatever you need from whisking up sauces or mixing large batches of cookies. One unique feature is that each bowl has a silicone bottom that prevents it from slipping, and a lid that seals tight to keep food fresh and block leakage. The bowls and lids are also color-coordinated so you know exactly which bowl matches which lid.

Each bowl features a lipped edge, which makes it easy to hold onto when mixing. While stainless steel is famous for showing fingerprints, the bowls are smudge-proof resistant. They nest snugly together for space-saving storage and are safe to wash in the dishwasher, and you can even put them in the refrigerator to marinate meats or the freezer if you need to chill something quickly.

These Umite Chef mixing bowls have earned over 18,000 five-star ratings at Amazon thanks to their ingenious design. One shopper wrote, “The silicone base keeps them from sliding, and the covers fit snugly,” and add that these bowls are “kitchen must-haves.” They add that their “only regret was that they waited so long” to purchase them.

Another reviewer gives “kudos to the designers” and wrote, “The lid of each bowl is easily located due to a matching color patch at the bottom of each bowl” and that the “smaller bowls fit neatly into larger ones.”

Whether you are moving out on your own or looking to replace an old or unmatching set, these mixing bowls are sure to catch your eye. Snatch them up now while they’re only $30 at Amazon.

