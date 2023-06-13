This Entire TV Dinner Is Made of Ice Cream

You've probably seen it on TikTok or other social media platforms: people biting into what appears to be a fried chicken drumstick only to discover or reveal that it's actually crispy-coated ice cream wrapped around a crunchy, chocolate cookie "bone." In fact, you've probably encountered it a bunch of times at this point, so it's safe to say the "Not Fried Chicken" ice cream treat from Life Raft Treats is a hit. But once you've reached such a successful market saturation, you've got to go bigger, and that's just what the ice cream company has done.

In time for Fathers Day, Life Raft Treats has released a Hungry Dad TV dinner-style tray of ice cream that, like their chicken-esque treats, warrants a double take.

While appearing as your everyday frozen meal for one, all of the components have all been recreated with cold confections. There's mashed potatoes and gravy (peanut butter ice cream, a brown butter blondie, and caramel sauce), peas and carrots (cake donut ice cream with orange-colored white chocolate pieces and edible green pearls), and creamed corn (bourbon ice cream on an oatmeal cookie with yellow-colored white chocolate niblets).

But central to the meals is, of course, is the cornflake-covered Not Fried Chicken — which in this version swaps out the usual waffle-flavored ice cream for a chocolate stout ice cream, intended as a nod to beer-loving dads.

If you're in or around Charleston, South Carolina, you can order this limited-time item online and pick it up in-store for $45, just check out the Life Raft Treats website for more information.

If you don't live nearby, a two-pack of Hungry Dad ice cream trays is available nationwide for $129.95 (with free shipping) on Goldbelly, where you can also order an entire bucket of six Not Fried Chicken drumsticks or even a pack of realistically-shaped sorbet peaches.



The website says each Hungry Dad TV dinner tray feeds four to six people. But in honor of hungry dads everywhere, we're going to go ahead and ignore that.