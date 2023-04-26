Oprah's Favorite Hot Sauce Brand Is Discounting Her 'Go-To' Sauce and Its Entire Site for Mother's Day

Here's what to get.

By
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Oprah Winfrey; Truff Original Hot Sauce
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images; Truff

Truffle is a divisive flavor. You either love it, or you hate it. If you hate it, well that means that there's more for those of us that can't get enough of the funky, earthy flavor. And if you’re a truffle lover who hasn’t tried all of the products from Truff, you need to get on that. 

From sauces to salts, the brand is known for its truffle-focused products to the point that celebrities  like Oprah are calling its signature hot sauce a "go-to" ingredient. In fact, it has made her Favorites List four years in a row. And if that wasn’t enough to convince you, what about this:, The brand is slashing its entire website’s prices by 25% during a rare sale. 

You can score anything, from sets, to individual items, all at a discounted price between April 26 and May 3. We went ahead and collected some of the brand's bestsellers on sale, ready for you to shop below. 

Best Truff Deals 

All of these truffle options can be overwhelming, but you have to start somewhere, and the original hot sauce is the perfect place to begin. It’s the perfect way to add a hit of truffle to any dish. Plus, the flavor profile of the sauce is an easy way to add balance. It has a spicy tang from the red chili peppers, zip from vinegar, a hint of depth from the black truffles, and some sweetness from the agave. 

Top virtually anything savory with it, like eggs, burritos, burgers, and more. Since it’s on sale for just $13, you may as well pick up a few bottles while you’re at it. 

TRUFF ORIGINAL HOT SAUCE

Truff

To buy: Original Hot Sauce, $13 (originally $18) at truff.com

If you want to try more than one thing the Best Seller Pack is also on sale, and it’s an easy way to sample multiple items, including the ever popular hot sauce. You’ll get the original hot sauce made with black truffle, along with the white truffle hot sauce, and a bottle of the black truffle oil. 

The white truffle hot sauce has the same tang and heat, all with the addition of white truffle and a touch of coriander spice. Use it the exact same way as the original hot sauce. The black truffle-infused olive oil is perfect for cooking, finishing, or adding to sauces, dressings, and more.  

BEST SELLER PACK

Truff

To buy: 3-Piece Best Seller Pack, $56 (originally $75) at truff.com

If you prefer to season with a hit of truffle — think steaks, vegetables, potatoes, popcorn, and maybe even chocolate — grab Truff’s truffle salt. It is packed with flakes of black truffle and black truffle concentrate in perfectly sized granules of sea salt. 

It’s on sale for just $11, and one jar will surely last a long time since a small amount goes a long way. 

TRUFF BLACK TRUFFLE SALT

Truff

To buy: Black Truffle Salt, $11 (originally $15) at truff.com

If you’re looking for a gift for a truffle lover in your life, the Truffle Lovers Pack may be your best bet. It comes with umami-filled additions to add straight to your pantry, like the original hot sauce, the black truffle oil, plus a jar of Truff’s black truffle pomodoro sauce. 

Made with tomatoes, black truffle, herbs, and spices, it’s the ideal way to elevate a quick weeknight meal like pasta, but you could also use it in a lasagna or even as a dip for grilled cheeses. 

TRUFFLE LOVERS PACK

Truff

To buy: 3-Piece Truffle Lovers Pack, $46 (originally $68) at truff.com

Another  of the brand’s top-rated packs is the 2-piece combo. It is stacked with the white truffle essentials: The white truffle hot sauce, along with the white truffle oil. 

This is your best bet if you want a lighter, less earthy layer of truffle throughout your meals, since white truffle tends to be a bit more mild. It’s perfect for foods like pastas, salads, fish, and pizzas. 

WHITE HOT SAUCE WHITE TRUFFLE OIL COMBO PACK

Truff

To buy: 2-Piece Combo Pack, $49 (originally $65) at truff.com

For an instant flavor boost just waiting to grace your plate, score any of the Truff products while they’re on sale.

TRUFF MAYO (2 JARS)

Truff

To buy: Black Truffle Mayo, 2 Pack, $19 (originally $25) at truff.com

Truff BLACK TRUFFLE POMODORO (2 JARS)

Truff

To buy: Black Truffle Pomodoro Sauce, 2 Pack, $22 (originally $30) at truff.com

TRUFF Variety pack

Truff

To buy: 3-Piece Variety Pack, $51 (originally $68) at truff.com

