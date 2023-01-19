The Best Food Destination in the US, According to Tripadvisor Users

The travel platform analyzed millions of reviews from the past year to determine the best places to travel in 2023.

Published on January 19, 2023
Crawfish Etouffée
Photo:

Lara Hata / Getty Images

If most of your travel revolves around eating, this news is relevant to your interests. Tripadvisor, the digital travel platform, surveyed millions of user reviews from the past year to name the best places to travel in 2023, and one category focused specifically on the best food destination in America.

This year, New Orleans landed the number one spot for the U.S. — and with good reason. The city is full of restaurants worth getting on a plane for and boasts a rich, centuries-old food culture you can't find anywhere else. On the international list, Rome was named the best food destination in the world, and we think that checks out. (You can see the full list of top-ranked food destinations here.)

"We saw a resurgence of travel demand in 2022, and the outlook for this year is bright," Sarah Firshein, the head of editorial at Tripadvisor, shared in a statement. "Long-haul trips have made a comeback, and we're seeing a lot of Americans excited to plan trips to Asia and the Pacific region for the first time in several years. Cities like Paris and London, which may have taken a backseat to less populous destinations throughout the pandemic, are back on travelers' minds, while places like Alaska and Cuba are also piquing a lot of interest."

Notably, the platform named Cuba the number one trending destination for 2023, and Fes, Morocco, was named the "best place for culture."

We have our own predictions about what travel will look like this year, too. Expect a resurgence in train travel, off-beat food trails, and all-inclusive resorts.

