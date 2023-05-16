This Is My $6 Secret to Keeping My Nonstick Pans Picture-Perfect

Next to my stove there is a white metal bucket that holds all my large kitchen tools. It’s home to a couple different whisks, pancake-and-burger-flipping and wooden spatulas, and a slotted spoon. But easily the most important and most used item in the bunch is the silicone tongs that are always clamped to the side of the bucket. My nonstick cookware has lasted so much longer thanks to this simple tool.

A pair of silicone tongs is a necessity if you frequently cook with nonstick pots and pans. This set of two silicone-tipped tongs comes in two sizes for extra versatility — and right now they’re only $6.

Amazon

To buy: Tribal Cooking 9- and 12-Inch Kitchen Tongs with Silicone Tips, $6 (originally $13) at amazon.com



The typical stainless steel tongs can easily scratch delicate aluminum, ceramic, and even stainless steel cookware. I can’t tell you the number of times that I have instinctively reached for a pair of metal tongs only to accidentally scrape the bottom of the pan. Doing so won’t necessarily destroy your pan, at least not at first. But if you do it enough times the nonstick coating with chip away from the pan, making it impossible to cook on.

The protective silicone tips on these tongs are a game-changer (in fact, you should use a silicone spatula with nonstick cookware as well). I keep mine within arms reach so that I never grab my (obsolete) stainless steel pair instead. These come in handy especially when I’m cooking chicken breasts or searing pork chops on the stove top.

This set of Tribal Cooking silicone-tipped spatulas comes with both 9- and 12-inch sizes. The smaller one can be used for everyday cooking tasks, while the one with a longer handle is perfect for grilling and deep-frying. Keep one in your kitchen and store the other by your grill.

Not only are these tongs heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe, but they have a well-designed locking mechanism that prevents them from springing open. They can be stored in any kitchen drawer or utensil crock without taking up too much space.

These silicone tongs are so versatile you’ll use them almost every day. But most importantly, you’ll never make another scratch on the bottom of your nonstick cookware with these. Grab the set now while it's only $6.

At the time of publishing the price was $6.

