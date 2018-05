The World's Most Stunning Wineries

Portugal’s Douro Valley is one of the world’s most dramatic wine regions. As the Douro River carves its way eastward from Oporto to the Spanish border, it’s walled on either side by ranks of terraced vineyards, rising steeply above the water below. There are plenty of beautiful quintas (wine estates) along the river, but even now few are open to the public. Crasto is. Perched on a high schist promontory near Regua, the vista it offers, particularly from the property’s striking infinity pool, is extraordinary; and the wines are no less impressive.