8 Great Food Markets and Halls

© Jose Cordeiro / SPTuris

It’s the trend that never ends—sprawling food courts continue to surface around the world, tapping local talent and upping the lunchtime stakes. Here are just a few of our favorites to try. Let the grazing begin.

Food & Wine
January 04, 2017

1. The Denver Central Market

Justin Brunson’s Old Major is among  the 11 purveyors at this just-opened market.  

2. Heights Market 

This dining hub in Tampa Bay, Florida, will offer 22,000 square feet that includes coffee bars, wine shops and an Ichicoro Ramen. 1910 N. Ola Ave.  

3. Detroit Shipping Co.  

Leave it to Motor City to make magic out of old shipping containers. Inside this salvaged space: five restaurants, two bars, a pop-up gallery and more.  

4. Trade

At this indoor-outdoor market in Irvine, California, Slapfish chef Andrew Gruel is dishing fried and grilled chicken sandwiches.

5. Legacy Hall

Tiny restaurants from celebrated chefs like FT33’s Matt McCallister are in the works for this Plano, Texas, food center, opening at the  end of the year.   

6. Dekalb Market Hall 

Katz’s crosses the river for this downtown Brooklyn food court, opening this spring. Along with the deli’s iconic pastrami sandwiches, Dekalb will supply Hard Times Sundaes burgers, ice cream from Ample Hills, and more. 1 Dekalb Ave.

7. Mercado Municipal de Pinheiros

Chef Alex Atala took over this former market in São Paulo last spring and reinvigorated it with dozens of local purveyors, a ceviche counter and a casual café. R. Pedro Cristi, 89. 

8. Lumine Newoman 

This outpost of the luxury Japanese department store in Tokyo has a 21-hour food hall, complete with Neapolitan pizza and California’s Verve coffee. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up