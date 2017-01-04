8 Great Food Markets and Halls

It’s the trend that never ends—sprawling food courts continue to surface around the world, tapping local talent and upping the lunchtime stakes. Here are just a few of our favorites to try. Let the grazing begin.
1. The Denver Central Market
Justin Brunson’s Old Major is among the 11 purveyors at this just-opened market.
2. Heights Market
This dining hub in Tampa Bay, Florida, will offer 22,000 square feet that includes coffee bars, wine shops and an Ichicoro Ramen. 1910 N. Ola Ave.
3. Detroit Shipping Co.
Leave it to Motor City to make magic out of old shipping containers. Inside this salvaged space: five restaurants, two bars, a pop-up gallery and more.
4. Trade
At this indoor-outdoor market in Irvine, California, Slapfish chef Andrew Gruel is dishing fried and grilled chicken sandwiches.
5. Legacy Hall
Tiny restaurants from celebrated chefs like FT33’s Matt McCallister are in the works for this Plano, Texas, food center, opening at the end of the year.
6. Dekalb Market Hall
Katz’s crosses the river for this downtown Brooklyn food court, opening this spring. Along with the deli’s iconic pastrami sandwiches, Dekalb will supply Hard Times Sundaes burgers, ice cream from Ample Hills, and more. 1 Dekalb Ave.
7. Mercado Municipal de Pinheiros
Chef Alex Atala took over this former market in São Paulo last spring and reinvigorated it with dozens of local purveyors, a ceviche counter and a casual café. R. Pedro Cristi, 89.
8. Lumine Newoman
This outpost of the luxury Japanese department store in Tokyo has a 21-hour food hall, complete with Neapolitan pizza and California’s Verve coffee.