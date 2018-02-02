10 Winter Olympics-Themed Dining Experiences Around the U.S.

The 2018 Winter Olympic games are nearly upon us. Those attending the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea will be treated to a unique mix of Korean and international cuisine (courtesy of local spots and pop-ups), along with a bevy of Olympic-themed beverages. But you don’t have to travel halfway around the world to get a taste of Olympic food culture. Spots are already popping up around the U.S. to let fans show their Team USA pride. Here are five stateside ways to celebrate the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics through food and drink.

The Olympic Bar Pop-Up in Denver, CO

The same spot known for bringing the Mile High City its highly popular Miracle pop-up during last year’s holiday season is now bringing a magical spin to the Olympic season. The contemporary Wayward Restaurant (1610 Little Raven St., Denver, CO) is hosting the Olympic Bar beginning Friday, February 2 and running until the end of the games. While you’ll get the chance to watch just about every second of key Games events, this no-reservations pop-up will have more than one non-stop event. The special food and cocktail menu will take you on a truly international foodventure as you enjoy South Korean-inspired bites such as scallion pancakes, kimchi sliders, and Ban Chan. As you dine, try themed cocktails like the “Oh Canada,” which features whiskey, bacon, Punt e Mes and sarsaparilla bitters, or the “Norwegian Pickle Back,” a mix of aquavit, house pickle brine, lime and caraway simple syrup.

Yotel in Boston, MA

Courtesy of YOTEL Boston

If you’re looking for more of an Olympic getaway, Yotel Boston (65 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA) has the perfect themed stay and dining experience for you. Situated in one of the East Coast’s chilliest (and snowiest) cities, you’ll feel like you’re in Pyeongchang as you drink and dine in the tech-infused hotel’s rooftop indoor/outdoor Skye Lounge bar. The experience, aptly titled the YO’lympics, kicks off on Friday, February 9 during the official Opening Ceremony celebration with an ice luge and prizes for fans dressed in support of their favorite country. Every Friday and Saturday from then until February 24, you can play Olympic Bingo, watch your favorite events, snack on small bites and sip on Olympic-themed libations before returning to your hotel room (priced at $123 a night in honor of the podium). Drinks include the Go-for-Gold Martini, which features Champagne, Belvedere Vodka, lemon, lime, and Lifesavers, as well the Alpine Frosty Coffee, a hot blend of Smirnoff Marshmallow Vodka and coffee.

STK in New York City

Courtesy of Anthony Mair

Whether you’re in midtown or downtown, STK steakhouse is serving up a menu of special cocktails that are sure to speak to the Olympian inside you. If you have yet to make plans for opening ceremony night on Friday, February 9, you can show your love for Team USA at STK Midtown (1114 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY) or Downtown (26 Little West 12th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY). See the nations’ parade their finest athletes while enjoying a silver seafood tower platter and a trio of lemon drop shots featuring gold, silver and bronze sugar rims known as “The Winner’s Podium.”

Courtesy of Anthony Mair

You can also choose from a winning treat like the “Olympic Torch Dessert,” flaming cotton candy with hidden strawberry shortcake inside, or if you’re not partying alone, the “USA Shotskis,” which are group shots accompanied by social media photos.

Del Frisco’s Steakhouse - New York City

Courtesy of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse New York

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (1221 6th Ave, New York, NY) is embracing the pricey but unmatchable experience of attending the Olympics with its exclusive dinner service. Available until February 25, you could be one of five people each night (to represent the five Olympic rings) who enjoy this golden meal, priced at $2,300. Sip on the Elixir Cocktail made with a gold-dusted lime wheel while you enjoy an Heirloom tomato and Burrata salad drizzled with golden extra-virgin olive oil. Tableside caviar service featuring Kaluga Royal, chilled Alaskan King Crab legs and Maine Lobster Tail are served on a bed of golden ice can be enjoyed before the Double Eagle Steak, a 45-day dry-aged double bone-in Ribeye. Carved tableside and served with three flavored salts, guests will be able to take home the brushed gold medallion hanging on the bone. You can cap your night out with a slice of Del Frisco’s signature Six-Layer Lemon Doberge Cake gilded in gold flakes, along with more exclusive drinks.

The J. Parker in Chicago, IL

What would a 2018 Winter Olympic celebration be without a little chill? As part of a one night only event, you can enjoy this New American rooftop restaurant in all its chilly glory. Located on the 13th-floor of the Hotel Lincoln, The J. Parker (1816 N Clark St, Chicago, IL) will shoot for the gold(en) Olympic experience by opening its retractable rooftop from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, so diners and drinkers can get a full winter experience. Ice luges, shotskis, speciality cocktails and a hot cocoa bar will all help turn up the heat on the thrilling (but sure to be chilling) event. Beyond all the drink offerings, there will also be a live band, as well as a photobooth to go along with the restaurant’s Olympics screenings. You’ll want to dress accordingly (especially as the title of “best ski gear” can get you a free trip), but in case you don’t, there will be space heaters and blankets on hand.

The Cottage Restaurant at Lake Placid, NY

Courtesy of The Cottage

If you can’t make it to Pyeongchang but are looking for a truly authentic way to celebrate the international games, stop by Lake Placid, the two-time home of the Winter Olympics. Not only is the former Olympic arena and training center—currently decorated in red, white and blue—home to a number of Olympic athletes, but during the 2018 games, the village will feature a number of activities, including the Empire State Winter Games, a fireworks display, access to a jumbotron (to watch the games happening overseas), live music and, of course, great food. If you make a stop at The Cottage Restaurant and Cafe (77 Mirror Lake Dr, Lake Placid, NY), you can celebrate U.S. Olympic history on Mirror Lake’s waters edge with views of the Adirondack High Peaks. As you gaze out, sip on one of five themed cocktails, including the War Horse, named after Andrew Weibrecht, the two-time Olympic gold medalist skier born in Lake Placid.

Evangeline in Pittsburgh, PA

This more recently opened cocktail and oyster bar at the Distrikt Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh is getting an Olympic-style makeover that will help fans get into the games. Through the end of February, Evangeline (453 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA) is turning into Winter Olympics pop-up, complete with winter sports decor and an Olympic-themed menu. Guests can indulge in a plate of oysters, cheese fondue with pickled vegetables and dark chocolate fondue with marshmallows, pretzels, bananas, strawberries, and molasses cookies. Themed drinks include the Pass the Torch cocktail featuring Botanist Gin, Oloroso Sherry, Copper and Kings Immature Brandy, Laphroaig 10 year spritz, lemon and honey, as well as the hot Triple Lutz—a mix of Appleton Rum, Kronan Swedish Punsch, lemon, honey, allspice and black tea. You can also try the gold medalist inspired cocktail The Vonn.

Dirty Habit in Washington, D.C.

Courtesy of Dirty Habit

When it comes to the Olympics and food, it’s most obviously about celebrating international cuisine. But it can also be about expanding what you do (and don’t) know about the host city’s culinary culture. Dirty Habit, the Kimpton Hotel’s restaurant (555 8th St NW, Washington, DC), is pulling from executive chef Kyoo Eom’s South Korean roots to whip out a two-course meal that will make you feel like your dining in Pyeongchang. Through February 25, enjoy guinea hen dumplings and spicy marinated pork for just $35 per person. As you eat, try one of two Korean-inspired cocktails made just for the Olympics by Dirty Habit’s head bartender Sarah Ruiz. The first, made with soju, matcha-honey syrup, lemon and served in a snowball shaped glass, is the Let It Snoju cocktail. The second, a Kimchi Bloody Mary.

The Terrace Lounge in Seattle, WA

Courtesy of Terrace Lounge

After you pay a visit to the Olympic Sculpture Park in Seattle, you can stop into The Terrace Lounge at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel (411 University St., Seattle, WA) to enjoy a special round of Olympic-medal inspired cocktails. Available through the end of the Winter Games on February 25, the Olympic Gold cocktail is a mix of Bombay Sapphire Gin shaken with Crème de Violette, St-Germain, cranberry and fresh lemon juice before being topped with Veuve Clicquot and poured into a martini glass with a gold sugar rim. You can also sip on the Silver Slope, which features Patron silver tequila margarita with Hpnotiq, Cointreau, white cranberry and lime juice, served in a rocks glass with a silver salt rim or the Bronze Twizzle, a combination of Makers Mark Bourbon, Aperol, guava juice and fresh squeezed grapefruit and lemon juice mixed with ginger beer and served in a copper mug.

United Airlines - Nationwide

Because the Olympics are an international event, you can celebrate them anywhere—even in the sky. United, the official airline of Team U.S.A., is changing up the United Club menu for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. More than 50 locations are serving up an array of food that embrace the colors of the Olympic rings and the U.S. flag. Diners can grab bagels with blackberry, blueberry, pineapple, strawberry and pesto cream cheeses, pound cake served with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream, and even a colorful candy bar featuring a festive assortment that you can mix and match. Throughout the games you’ll also be able to enjoy Olympic-inspired cocktails, including The Gold Standard, which features orange juice, lemon juice and simple syrup, and The Rings, a mix of Vodka, triple sec, white cranberry juice and simple syrup garnished with and served in a martini glass.