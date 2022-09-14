This Scenic Wine Tasting in a Croatian Cave Cellar Is Only Accessible by Boat

The intimate cellar, a boat ride from Hvar, is built inside an old limestone cave next to the Adriatic Sea.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on September 14, 2022
Waves and Wine Tour

We're moving into the fall wine harvest season, but rather than visit an old and tired vineyard, Croatia is inviting you to come to experience its unique cave wine instead.

Oenophiles can make their way to Hvar to take part in the Waves and Wine experience via Hvar Wine Tours.

The half-day tour takes guests via boat to the Cliffbase wine cellar, built inside an old limestone cave next to the sea that also provides ultra Instagrammable moments in its doorway, which comes covered in vines with the backdrop of the azure waters as the perfect touch.

But the journey getting there is also half the fun. The trip takes guests along a lesser-known stretch of coastline, passing through the Malo Zaraće, Velo Zaraće, Dubovica, Red Rocks, and Lučišće lagoons, where they are welcome to stop and take a dip in the warm waters of the Adriatic.

Upon arrival at the cave, guests will make their way down the winding stairs and into the underground cellar, which comes softly lit, providing a romantic and intimate tasting experience. Here, guests are encouraged to try local red wines like plavac mali, known for its peppery and smoky flavor profile, which is grown directly above the cave.

Waves and Wine Tour

"Exclusive to this region, the vineyards are unlike any other in the world," Cliffbase explains on its website. "Their location allows for the wine to be produced in such a natural, organic way. There are no herbicides, insecticides, fungicides. Irrigation is not required for production. It truly is a pure, pristine wine."

Cliffbase also suggests guests try the plavac mirko, a limited production wine made with natural fermentation that's aged for three years in Slavonian oak barrels.

The experience includes pick up and drop off via a speedboat (complete with skipper) in Hvar, the stop at Cliffbase, and additional stops if guests are interested, along with a picnic break. There's even an optional lunch stop in a local restaurant. The tour begins at €195 euro (about $351) per person for groups of 5-12 people, up to €420 (about $421) for groups of two. Guests can book directly via the Hvar Wine Tours website. Those interested in visiting without the larger tour can set up a tasting at cliffbase@cliffbase.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Unlocking the Mysteries of Piedmont
Unlocking the Mysteries of Piedmont
Vineyards, Waipara valley, North Canterbury, South Island, New Zealand
This Private Jet Tour Around the World Is a Bucket List Trip for Food and Wine Lovers
The Douro River
Why Porto Is the Ideal Getaway for Any Wine Lover
Vermont’s Otter Creek
Meet the Makers at the Forefront of Vermont's Fermentation Revolution
South Coast Winery Resort & Spa/Carter Estate Winery
Best Wineries to Visit in Temecula Valley
Wild Horse Winery
10 Best Paso Robles Wineries to Visit
Fried Food
The Best Fried Food in Every State
The morning glows over Alta Colina
An Anything-Goes Attitude Is Bringing New Energy and World-Class Wines to Paso Robles
napa-valley-scene-blog1117.jpg
The Best Appointment-Only Tasting Experiences in Napa and Sonoma Wine Country
Knife & Spoon Terrace
How to Eat Like a Disney Royal While on a Family Vacation
best wine subscriptions
Best Wine Subscription Services
The Dune du Sud (South Dune) beach on Havre aux Maisons island
Why Quebec's Little-Known Magdalen Islands Are a Food Lover's Paradise
Ch&acirc;teau La Tour Carnet
Best Bordeaux Wineries to Visit
A glass of whisky on the rocks outdoors in the Scottish Highlands
How to Plot Your Next Whiskey Pilgrimage
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
SingleThread Food
Everything to Eat, Drink and Do in Sonoma, California Wine Country