One unforgettable hotel in Argentina's wine country is inviting oenophiles to experience their favorite varietals at new heights.

The newly opened SB Winemaker's House & Spa Suites, located in Mendoza, is already a wine lover's dream, thanks to its rich amenities like in-room spas and an on-site restaurant serving local and organic dishes paired with spectacular wines. And, really, we'd expect nothing less from its owner, Susana Balbo, one of the country's most prominent winemakers. But, the boutique hotel takes things up several luxurious notches above the rest, thanks to its unique wine safaris via its partnership with Air Safaris.

SB Winemaker's House

The hotel offers several trip options, including day trips and overnight experiences that take guests to stunning destinations throughout the region, including the Andes Mountains, Esteros del Iberá, and Patagonia. "Feel the freedom to fly over one of the most dreamed of and remote scenarios in Mendoza, which has vineyards and mountains as protagonists," the hotel's website explains of the journeys.

All expeditions are aboard a private seaplane, which comes fully equipped with high-end comforts. On overnight trips, guests have the opportunity to stay at partner resorts like Colonial Wine Hotel in Cafayate and an eco lodge within the Iberá National Park. And on both day trips and overnight excursions, guests will have the chance to participate in plentiful activities planned through the hotel.

SB Winemaker's House

Safari options include its Los Andes From Above Day Tour, which takes guests over Mendoza's vineyards and mountains, and through its crystalline salt flats, before landing in an oasis in the middle of the desert to enjoy a luxurious meal designed especially for them. Guests can also add an optional activity like a 4x4 ride, wakeboarding, or local trekking.

For a more nature-focused outing, book Esteros Del Iberá: A Wild Experience in a Natural Paradise, which takes visitors to Iberá National Park. The tour includes round trip hotel-airfield transfers, a flight in the hybrid seaplane plane, two to three nights accommodation in the only eco lodge within the Iberá National Park, a safari by vehicle to the Costa del Palmar, a night safari, horseback riding, a boat ride through Laguna del Iberá, and (somehow) more.

SB Winemaker's House

Another option is its Argentinian Patagonia: The Splendor of Lakes, Forests, and Mountains, a safari where guests will take flight over the magical landscapes before landing on water at Lago Escondido, Lake La Plata, Lake Pulmari, and Nahuel Huapi. Guests can add on tailor-made excursions, including ATVs, horseback riding, trekking, and wine tastings.

Its final offering is Cafayate From The Roots To The Sky, an air safari to Cafayate, where Susana Balbo began her wine career. During this experience, guests will fly over the vivid Valley of the Calchaquíes and land just in time to try traditional dishes paired with the best local wine before nightfall. The experience includes the flight, local accommodations at a Colonial Wine Hotel in Cafayate, a tasting experience at El Esteco winery, and additional add-ons like horseback riding or an electric bike circuit to the Quebrada.

SB Winemaker's House

And this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the wine experiences available at the hotel. See all the offerings, and book your vineyard getaway, here.