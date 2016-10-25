Why Airplane Seats Don’t Line Up With Windows

When you're confined to one seat for 10 hours, there are a lot of things you start to notice, like those tiny hole at the bottom of airplane windows or how turbulence seems to have gotten worse. Here's another one for you: airplane windows don't always match up with the rows of seats. Here's why.

Today I Found Out, a YouTube channel that exposes overlooked oddities, shared a video digging into the logic behind airplane seat and window alignment. The short answer: the seats are not placed with any real regard to where the windows are. The airlines themselves actually have complete control over how many rows of seats are inside the cabin, and how they are positioned. And, as you can imagine, their goals are fitting as many people into seats as possible—not setting a scenic stage for your in-flight Instagrams.

When the airplane is being made, airlines jump in and direct the seat row designs, which is why some window seats have, well, no window at all. For more info, check out the video above.

This article originally appeared on Travel and Leisure.