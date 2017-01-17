A Weekend Guide to Mendoza

If you love bold Malbecs and grilled grass-fed Argentinean steak as much as we do, now's the time to plan a visit to one of the most stunning wine regions on earth. Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, just reopened its international airport after a major expansion. That’s great news for the smart wine lovers who flock here, to what’s essentially South America’s Napa Valley: a sun-bathed, insanely scenic region in the foothills of the Andes, famed for its stellar Malbecs (among other wines), architecturally arresting wineries and world-class restaurants. Behold a weekend itinerary well worth an intercontinental flight. —Nora Walsh