The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Has Announced Festive Winter Journeys — with Ultra-Glamourous Dining

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, has long been the gold standard for luxury railway experiences. And yet somehow, the company is proving it can still outdo itself with brand-new itineraries for the winter season.

In September, the company announced its December journeys, a first for the Belmond Train. The festive season excursions, the company shared in a statement, all take place aboard its distinct midnight-blue carriages that transport guests through some of the most idyllic European landscapes over one-night journeys to Florence, Paris, Venice, and Vienna.

The trips will expand upon the company's annual season, which typically runs from March to November, allowing guests to board trains to 10 different routes for one extra month.

And just in case it wasn't clear, this train is one to remember. The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express made its inaugural journey in 1982 and has been a vintage marvel ever since. The train consists of 17 carriages dating back to the 1920s and '30s. It's a place where glitz and glamour are the norm, and where everyone is treated like a star.

COURTESY OF VENICE SIMPLON-ORIENT-EXPRESS

Onboard, guests can find a little peace and quiet inside their private cabins, which each come with massive picture windows so you can always enjoy the frosted winter landscapes outside.

Guests can also choose to mix and mingle in the jewel-toned dining cars, where chef Jean Imbert will be on hand to serve winter-inspired seasonal menus that feature local ingredients from the scheduled routes.

As the company explains on its website, the day begins for guests with their choice of dining destinations — either a little breakfast in bed, set to a time of your choosing, or in the restaurant car, where they can dig into coffee, smoked salmon, eggs, truffles, and a little caviar for a morning indulgence.

COURTESY OF VENICE SIMPLON-ORIENT-EXPRESS

Lunch is as lavish as it gets, with a three-course menu of the aforementioned locally sourced treats, all paired with wines chosen by the train's sommelier.

The dinner menu rotates depending on the chef's whims, though as the company notes, the menu "harks back to the majesty of travel's golden age" and adds, "you'll never eat quite like it again."

Though the restaurant car isn't the only place to indulge your taste buds. Guests can also make their way to what Belmond calls the "heart" of the train, Bar Car 3674. There, guests can imbibe in the cocktail of their choosing while listening to the soft melodies played by the train's longtime resident pianist.

Prices for a one-night journey aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, Europe, start from £2,920 per person. See more about the journey and book your ride here.