Why Your Next Vacation Rental Should Be a Tiny House

When it comes to vacation rentals, bigger is not always better. For your next getaway, consider the so-called tiny house. From an urban oasis in Portland, Oregon, to a woodsy New Hampshire cabin Thoreau would approve of, these are some of our favorite petite retreats.
Airbnb Rustic Modern Tiny House, Portland, OR
A musician and a start-up techie used reclaimed wood to build this 350-square-foot house in their North Williams backyard. From $120 per night; rusticmoderntinyhouse.com
Stock up: On nearby SE Division, find black mustard seeds, Kashmiri chili powder and other dinner inspiration at the market attached to Bollywood Theater. bollywoodtheaterpdx.com
Check out: April Bloomfield protégé Peter Cho creates Korean-inflected dishes like oak-smoked hanger steak with ssamjang (spicy-sweet barbecue sauce) at Han Oak. hanoakpdx.com
Fireside Resort, Wilson, WY
These 23 cozy mountain cabins are just 400 square feet each, but there's ample space for skis and snowboards--and hanging around the fireplace. From $1,087 for 3 nights; firesidejacksonhole.com
Stock up: Head to Pearl Street Market in Jackson for Robinson Family Farm grass-fed beef and wild-caught swordfish. pearlstmarketjh.com
Check out: Serge Smith at Teton Village’s Il Villagio Osteria stuffs ravioli with short ribs and cooks pizza in a stone oven. jhosteria.com
Ovida by Getaway Sullivan County, NH
This eco-friendly, solar-powered cabin on the New Hampshire/Vermont border was dreamed up by graduate students at Harvard’s design school. From $99 per night; getaway.house.
Stock up: Woodstock Farmers’ Market, 30 miles away, sells top-notch grilled and vegetarian sandwiches and pristine local produce. woodstockfarmersmarket.com
Check out: In a quaint blue house nearby, Wesley and Chloe Genovart of SoLo Farm & Table make pasta by hand for dishes like lamb Bolognese and pork belly ramen. solofarmandtable.com
Airbnb Secluded Intown Treehouse, Atlanta
This is the tree house of your childhood dreams, right in the city. Rope bridges connect three spaces, and antique pillows and organic linens cushion the timber rooms. From $350 per night; airbnb.com.
Stock up: The tree house doesn’t have a kitchen, but you can buy picnic provisions (cashew cheese, raw local honey, whole-grain breads) from Nature’s Garden Express inside the lively Krog Street Market complex. natures gardenexpress.com
Check out: The seasonal dinner menu at Eat Me Speak Me, the weekend pop-up at breakfast spot Gato, pokes fun with “’sghetti squash” and chicken, and “pretentious flowers” salad. eatmespeakme.com