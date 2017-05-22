Where to Eat in Germantown, Nashville's Boutiquey Suburb

Nashville is blessed with honky-tonk charm, record stores, plenty of fried chicken and grand Southern hospitality. And, only a few blocks north of downtown, you'll find the buzzy, walkable Germantown, whose streets are lined with sweet boutiques, chic restaurants and cocktail bars.

Once hailed as Nashville’s first suburb, compliments of its gracious rows of historic 19th-century homes and churches flanked by over a hundred varieties of trees, Germantown now has a Victorian-meets-mod-industrial vibe. In its center stands the Federalist-style Germantown Inn, whose 6 rooms are named for Presidents with a Tennessee connection (Polk, Jefferson). In the morning, Steadfast makes a wonderful jarred butterscotch iced latte while the industrial-styled Barista Parlor is beloved for its pourover stations.

The James Beard-winning City House sets the bar for Italian food (like pizza topped with turnip greens, ricotta and Grana Padano). No one should miss classic spots like the Mediterranean Rolf and Daughters, the farm-to-fork bistro Silo and chef Donald Link’s Cochon Butcher.

Andrew Thomas Lee

Notable newcomers include 5th and Taylor and Butchertown Hall, an airy space where communal tables, potent margaritas and draft beers meet a la carte tacos and smoky beef brisket. Chef Julia Sullivan’s new Henrietta Red (from the folks behind the beloved Pinewood Social) features a raw bar menu and mains like clam pistou, mushroom risotto and wood-roasted mackerel. Forthcoming openings include an unnamed bar by chef Ford Fry and the City House crew.

Gregg Roth

If you need boots, there's no better place to go then Peter Nappi. Hit socially-conscious Nisolo for leather shoes and bags. Wilder is a cheery design shop that stocks furniture from Loll Designs, throw pillows, perfumes and hand-cast, marbled porcelain tumblers from Southern ceramist Sarah Cihat.