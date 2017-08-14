Where to Eat and Drink in Narragansett, Rhode Island

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Narragansett, Rhode Island is like Newport’s less pretentious cousin; It’s full of history and charm and has great style, but doesn’t care to associate with “high-brow” society. The unassuming bars and restaurants that make up the town and its surrounding areas only add to that aesthetic. Whether you’re looking for freshly shucked oysters or just somewhere casual to kick back with a cocktail, here’s where to eat and drink when you’re in South County, RI. - Chloe Chase