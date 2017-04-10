Where to Drink Beer Outside in Portland

We all know that Portland, Oregon, has more than its fair share of rainy days. So when the sun does come out, it’s all the more imperative to be outside—preferably with a local beer in hand. We asked Whitney Burnside, the 29-year-old head brewer at 10 Barrel Portland, about her favorite spots for an outdoor pint. Here are her picks.

Lombard House

Burnside’s favorite beer bar—not least because it’s walking distance from her house. “[Owner] Brian [Koch] always has stellar beers on tap, and usually a Grateful Dead album playing in the background.” The converted home has a spacious back patio, ideal for a relaxed drinking session, with sustenance from the food carts across the street.

Interurban

“A dark, cozy, classic cocktail bar with a fantastic rotating beer selection,” says Burnside. “Keep an eye out for the tap takeovers”—where a single brewery will take over the taps, pouring a selection of their best beers. “The outdoor patio’s fire pits and wisteria vines make it an easy choice for any season. And if you find yourself reaching for a cocktail, they make the perfect Negroni.”

Courtesy of Interurban

Backyard Social

“The backyard patio is a perfect setting to enjoy this Overlook spot's killer food, cocktails and local beer,” says Burnside. “Enjoy the picnic-like setting, and get the burger!”

St. John’s Beer Porch

A local’s haunt beloved for its range of taps, food trucks, and chill, friendly vibe. “Enjoy a pint of local brew or two at one of the many picnic tables outside or more comfy couches inside,” says Burnside, who calls the Beer Porch a “foodie playground.” They show movies during the winter months, with live music in the warmer season. “There's a bitchin' fireplace outside, and a fresh produce market so you can get your vitamins in.”

10 Barrel Portland

Burnside can’t list the best outdoor beer bars in the city without a shout-out to her own brewery, of course. “The best beers in Portland, made by yours truly!” she says with a wink. “I would be remiss if I didn't mention 10 Barrel Portland and its sleek rooftop patio, which has great views of the city. The rooftop bar has a selection of twenty proprietary beers, most of which are brewed on site.”