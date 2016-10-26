Washington D.C. Travel Guide

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
If there's one thing everyone in D.C. can agree on, it's that there's never been a better time to eat out. Saddled for years with a reputation as a meat-and-potatoes town, the District is now home to ambitious chefs deploying ingredients from around the world. But anyone curious to explore homegrown flavors can find those in DC, too, most notably at a new restaurant that spotlights the mid-Atlantic region. All over town, dozens of new restaurants are competing for appetites. Tom Sietsema, longtime food critic for the Washington Post, weighs in.