Best Virginia Wineries to Visit

Not to say that this mountaintop winery in Amherst is remote, but they advise you to print driving directions since your GPS may fade out. And the fact that it is only open for tastings only 12-5 on Saturdays between 12-5 may prove another discouragement. But those who persevere in getting to the top of the 1,800- foot promontory will be greeted with not only gorgeous views but also the Vrooman family’s paradigm-altering wines. In a state whose vineyards are Bordeaux-leaning, the Vroomans have planted Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in an area they call “little Burgundy.” Given the recognition both are getting from competitions and wine-lovers, your trip will likely be rewarded. ankidaridge.com