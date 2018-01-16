8 Things to Do in California Wine Country Now

From ultra-luxe rooms to custom-designed glamping, check out our picks of where to stay after a hard day's tasting.—Ray Isle

Santa Barbara Urban  Wine Trail 

You can walk to more than  20 tasting rooms (including Kunin Wines and Whitcraft Winery) in the Funk Zone district downtown. Next up: Head to the Presidio to visit Au Bon Climat and Margerum Wine Company. Don’t forget to pace yourself. urbanwinetrailsb.com.

The Landsby

Contemporary Scandinavian design (white-and-light-gray hues, plenty of bright, airy spaces)  and easy access to the Santa Ynez Valley’s many superb wineries make The Landsby a crucial addition to the Central Coast. From $149 per night; thelandsby.com.

Las Alcobas Napa Valley

All 68 rooms at this hotly anticipated Napa Valley hotel offer views of Beringer’s estate vineyards—plus Rivolta Carmignani linens, marble bathrooms and  star chef Chris Cosentino’s newest restaurant, Acacia House.  From $695 per night; lasalcobasnapavalley.com.

Oakland Urban Wine Trail 

A surprising number of top vintners are making wine within Oakland’s city limits, trucking in grapes from Sonoma and Napa. Stop at Dashe Cellars for amazing Zinfandels and Jeff Cohn Cellars for great Rhône-style reds. Off the trail in Berkeley but also worth visiting? Natural- wine specialists Donkey  & Goat. visitoakland.com.

Calistoga Ranch

At this summer camp for grown-ups, 50 guest lodges across 157 acres of wood-smoke-scented countryside make a wine country weekend feel like a restorative getaway. From $930 per night; calistogaranch.aubergeresorts.com. 

Lompoc Wine Ghetto 

Wine-tasting in an industrial park? Just north of  Santa Barbara you can visit  20 great wineries at once. Check out Pinot specialist Arcadian Winery, Italian-variety fans Palmina, and winemaker Sashi  Moorman’s winery and bakery Piedrasassi (bread sold only on Fridays until  3 p.m.). explorelompoc.com.

Autocamp Russian River

What’s not to like about spending a few days in Sonoma’s Russian River Valley in a luxuriously kitted-out Airstream? AutoCamp’s upscale trailers feature walnut cabinetry and comfy queen-size beds. Pinot by the campfire, anyone? From $179 per night; autocamp.com.  

On Our Radar...

This summer, the 183-room Archer hotel will open in Napa, with panoramic valley views  from its rooftop bar. Upvalley, the Vintage Inn in Yountville will launch after a complete renovation by HBA as Vintage House. And the environmentally friendly  H3 GuestHouse, from the team behind the popular H2Hotel,  is planned to open in Healdsburg in time for the harvest.

