The Seattle Mariners’ Toasted Grasshoppers Reviewed by a Picky Eater
The surprise concession hit is put to the test.
Where to Drink In Seattle
Where to Drink In Seattle

Washington produces great wines, no question. The problem, for travelers, is trying to taste those bottles at the source. Tour some vineyards in Walla Walla? Red Mountain? The Wahluke Slope? You might as well drive to Moscow—Moscow, Idaho, that is. Luckily, there's an easier way: hitting the tasting rooms that have popped up in and around Seattle. Woodinville, a 30-minute drive away, saw the start of its tasting-room boom a few years back, with dozens of places opening in the center of town and many more in the warehouse district. In the past year or two, young producers have also started making top-quality reds and whites right in Seattle, importing grapes from eastern Washington to the grungy-cool, industrial SoDo and Georgetown neighborhoods. "You can feel the creativity creeping into this area," says Ryan Crane, the owner and winemaker of Kerloo Cellars in SoDo. Tasting rooms there sit side by side with art galleries, brake-and-clutch supply places, hole-in-the-wall Mexican joints and even, believe it or not, topless drive-through coffee huts. So skip the three-hour trek over the Cascades, book a room at the beautiful new Thompson Seattle hotel overlooking Pike Place Market and follow this weekend itinerary for an incredible wine-soaked weekend. —Ray Isle
Renee Erickson's Seattle
Chef Renee Erickson is obsessed with Pacific Northwest flavors—Penn Cove mussels, grass-fed Whidbey Island beef, Washington state Viognier. F&W goes deep with the woman whose passions shape how Seattle eats.
Renee Erickson's Seattle Restaurant Tips
Driven by her love for the ingredients she grew up with in the Pacific Northwest as well as discoveries from her European travels, chef Renee Erickson has opened a half-dozen remarkably diverse spots around Seattle. Here, a few of her top picks to eat around the city.
Seattle Restaurants
F&W names the best Seattle restaurants from chef Maria Hines's Mediterranean take on Pacific Northwest ingredients to a raw bar named for the oyster poachers in Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking Glass. Plus: cocktails made with barrel-aged spirits, exceptional coffee and a stellar pie shop.