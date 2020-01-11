How Visiting Puerto Rico Can Help Rebuilding Efforts—One Year After the Devastation of Hurricane Maria
Local non-profit organizations and local hubs of international corporations are helping to reinvigorate the tourism industry post-hurricane.
Insider Guide to Puerto Rico Restaurants
Puerto Rican chef-icon Wilo Benet has operated San Juan's elegant Pikayo for more than 20 years, helping it grow from a modest space in Old San Juan to the 10,000-square-foot palace it occupies in Condado today. Here, the expert local shares where to find the best seafood, street food stands and Caribbean craft beer.» F&W's Full Puerto Rico Travel Guide
In Pursuit of Latin Flavors
On a road trip from San Juan to the Puerto Rican rain forest, four-star chef Eric Ripert brakes for green coconuts and fried plantains, and finds the inspiration to create eight marvelous Latin-accented recipes.