Insider Guide to Puerto Rico Restaurants

Puerto Rican chef-icon Wilo Benet has operated San Juan’s elegant Pikayo for more than 20 years, helping it grow from a modest space in Old San Juan to the 10,000-square-foot palace it occupies in Condado today. Here, the expert local shares where to find the best seafood, street food stands and Caribbean craft beer.» F&W’s Full Puerto Rico Travel Guide