Disney Reveals Detailed Model of the Upcoming Star Wars Land
Disney Parks has revealed the most detailed look yet at the Star Wars-themed lands coming to Disneyland, in California, and Disney's Hollywood Studios, in Florida. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek unveiled the model at the annual D23 Expo, where in 2015 Disney's Bob Iger initially announced plans for the homage to the film series.“To say we are excited for the Star Wars-themed lands to open in 2019 is an understatement,” Chapek said in a statement. “All along, we have said this will be game-changing, and through the model we can begin to see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be.”Disney has already opened Star Wars attractions at the parks, while the complete Star Wars lands are planned to open in 2019.— Jessica Plautz, Travel + LeisureRead More
Everything You Need to Know for a Fantastic Trip to Universal Studios Hollywood
The collection of experiences at Universal Studios Hollywood, just up the hill from Tinseltown, is so much more than a theme park.With attractions influenced by popular movies and shows and studio tours that can take guests through film and television sets, Universal Studios Hollywood gives access to how the industry works — and that's before you even get to the rides.Sure, Los Angeles has the beach, mountains, and plenty of museums, but it's also where you can fly on a broom alongside Harry Potter, take an adventure with Homer Simpson, and hug a Minion in real life.Here’s why you'll want to consider a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood on your next visit to the West Coast.Read More