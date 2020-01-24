Disney Reveals Detailed Model of the Upcoming Star Wars Land

Disney Parks has revealed the most detailed look yet at the Star Wars-themed lands coming to Disneyland, in California, and Disney's Hollywood Studios, in Florida. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek unveiled the model at the annual D23 Expo, where in 2015 Disney's Bob Iger initially announced plans for the homage to the film series.“To say we are excited for the Star Wars-themed lands to open in 2019 is an understatement,” Chapek said in a statement. “All along, we have said this will be game-changing, and through the model we can begin to see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be.”Disney has already opened Star Wars attractions at the parks, while the complete Star Wars lands are planned to open in 2019.— Jessica Plautz, Travel + Leisure