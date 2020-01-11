Best Napa Valley Wineries to Visit

The best Napa Valley wineries to visit feature a tasting room in a cave, artisanal cheese pairings, on-site sommeliers and more. Take a trip to wine country for its cooking classes, maybe join a wine club, explore endless wine lists, and spend some serious time tasting some of the country's best Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Some wineries are even dog friendly. Here's our guide to where to find the best wineries in Napa Valley and in downtown Napa—just a short drive from San Francisco Bay, or a half-day jaunt up the coast from Los Angeles.