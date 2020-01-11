Where to Stay in Napa Valley: California Wine Country's Best Luxury Hotels
Get ready to plan the ultimate getaway.Read More
Napa's Most Beautiful Wine Tasting Rooms
From an art-filled atrium to a subterranean space inspired by Roman architecture, here are the most beautiful places to drink wine in the Napa Valley. —Amanda PressnerRead More
Best Napa Valley Wineries to Visit
The best Napa Valley wineries to visit feature a tasting room in a cave, artisanal cheese pairings, on-site sommeliers and more. Take a trip to wine country for its cooking classes, maybe join a wine club, explore endless wine lists, and spend some serious time tasting some of the country's best Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Some wineries are even dog friendly. Here's our guide to where to find the best wineries in Napa Valley and in downtown Napa—just a short drive from San Francisco Bay, or a half-day jaunt up the coast from Los Angeles.Read More
The Best of Napa
How well do you know America's most famous wine region? Well, if the name Diamond Mountain doesn't sound familiar, you need to know more. Here, a selective guide to Napa's 14 subregions (called AVAs), with the top wineries and key grape varieties in each.Read More