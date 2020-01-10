At Far North Spirits, the Country's Most Remote Distillery, the Rye is Worth the Journey
The northernmost distillery in the lower 48 sits in the tip-top corner of Minnesota, six hours northwest of the Twin Cities and an absent-minded turn from the Canadian border.
Why Every Food Lover Should Visit the Twin Cities
Minnesota's Twin Cities are forging a new identity, one that celebrates the region's Nordic past while embracing its multicultural present. Adam Sachs gets a taste of the creative and culinary renaissance that has put this dynamic prairie duo in the spotlight.
How Minnesotans Do Winter
When the temperatures plunge, Minnesotans don't hibernate—they put the party on ice. For rib-sticking cold-weather comfort food and warming winter celebrations, need we say it? Go north.
Minnesota Style
Once known for its lutefisk and A Prairie Home Companion, Minnesota is now the setting for innovative furniture companies, ceramicists and woodworkers. Here are a few of F&W's favorite artists and shops in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.—Maren Ellingboe
Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Twin Cities Restaurants
Andrew Zimmern, host of Bizarre Foods and an F&W contributing editor, moved to Minneapolis in the early '90s. "When I got here, salt and ketchup were radical seasonings," he says. Here are some of Zimmern's beloved Twin Cities spots.