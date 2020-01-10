Why Every Food Lover Should Visit the Twin Cities
Minnesota's Twin Cities are forging a new identity, one that celebrates the region's Nordic past while embracing its multicultural present. Adam Sachs gets a taste of the creative and culinary renaissance that has put this dynamic prairie duo in the spotlight.Read More
How Minnesotans Do Winter
When the temperatures plunge, Minnesotans don’t hibernate—they put the party on ice. For rib-sticking cold-weather comfort food and warming winter celebrations, need we say it? Go north.Read More
Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Twin Cities Restaurants
Andrew Zimmern, host of Bizarre Foods and an F&W contributing editor, moved to Minneapolis in the early ’90s. “When I got here, salt and ketchup were radical seasonings,” he says. Here are some of Zimmern’s beloved Twin Cities spots.» F&W’s Full Minneapolis Travel GuideRead More
Best Affordable Restaurants in Minneapolis
From avant-garde desserts to haute Tater Tots, Minneapolis’s restaurant scene is full of incredible finds—at half the price of other cities. F&W’s Kate Krader investigates.» F&W’s Full Minneapolis Travel GuideRead More