A Chef's Ultimate Guide to Miami Restaurants

“I’m always on a quest to eat good food,” says Michael Schwartz, chef/owner of fantastic Miami restaurants like Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink and Harry’s Pizzeria. His flagship changes its menu daily and specializes in food cooked in a wood-burning oven, such as whole roasted local fish and chicken. “I always say that I spend more time sourcing than cooking, so I try to look for other people who do that, too.” Here, he shares his favorite spots, from the “Wizard of the Cuban Hamburger” to a Spanish newcomer with the right level of “fabulousness.”» F&W’s Full Miami Travel Guide