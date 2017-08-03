Martha Stewart Is Celebrating Her Birthday at This Beautiful Maine Estate

Today the queen of all good things turns 76. Martha Stewart has kept herself busy for a septuagenarian (or for anyone, really). She, of course, continues to show off all her ideas for summer produce, precisely frosted cakes and the sorts of dinner parties that make all realize that we definitely have not invested in enough table runners. She also launched a wine company and filmed a TV show cooking with and likely observing some legal-in-Colorado moments with Snoop Dogg, with whom she shares a remarkable rapport.

But for her birthday, she headed down Maine to her Seal Harbor estate, Skylands, near Acadia National Park. In addition to the party she’ll likely throw for herself tonight, Martha also hosted a dinner for 40 yesterday. She planned the evening in conjunction with the Friends of Acadia, a conservation nonprofit, to raise money to preserve the carriage roads that wind through the national park.

Martha has long been a booster of Acadia. She bought her house there in 1997 and just last year donated one million dollars to the Mt. Desert Island national park. Of her time there, she says “I have become totally enamored of everything the place has to offer: the park, the woods, the moss, the sea, the granite cliffs and outcroppings, the ponds, the climate, the views, the other islands, the abundant seafood, and the diverse outdoor activities.” And she has one of the most beautiful vantage points from which to take that all in.

Originally built in 1925 for car executive Edsel Ford, Martha’s expansive home at Skylands is the sort of idyllic New England getaway that would make anyone long for a trip to New England, even if it weren’t decorated by someone capable of turning her chow chow’s leavings into a charming centerpiece. Hopefully the party doesn’t take that kind of turn though. Happy birthday Martha.