Los Angeles

Most Recent

Christina Tosi’s Biggest Milk Bar Opens in L.A.

Christina Tosi’s Biggest Milk Bar Opens in L.A.

Exclusive items at the new Melrose Avenue location include elote cornbread and pineapple-lime soft-serve.
Read More
Inside 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's New Restaurant

Inside 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's New Restaurant

Located next door to Pump, another restaurant in Vanderpump’s growing empire, the space also has an outdoor patio with more seating and greenery.
Read More
The Goods Mart Is SoCal's Answer to 7-Eleven

The Goods Mart Is SoCal's Answer to 7-Eleven

Food industry insider Rachel Krupa reinvents the great American convenience mart with the launch of The Goods Mart—a new concept shop that aims to do... good.
Read More
Melody on Virgil Is East Hollywood’s New Brunch Oasis

Melody on Virgil Is East Hollywood’s New Brunch Oasis

Indulge in chicken cordon bleu sandwiches and croissant French toast on the patio.
Read More
Osteria Mozza's Nancy Silverton's 8 Must-Visit Los Angeles Dining Destinations

Osteria Mozza's Nancy Silverton's 8 Must-Visit Los Angeles Dining Destinations

Here, the F&W Best New Chef alum (Class of 1990) shares her go-to restaurants, from hot newcomers to beloved classics, in the city she calls home. 
Read More
Where to Drink Tequila and Mezcal in L.A.

Where to Drink Tequila and Mezcal in L.A.

The city’s best agave-centric bars.
Read More

More Los Angeles

Paul Scheer Talks L.A. Sushi, Yelp and the Last Time Nick Kroll Got Him Drunk

Paul Scheer Talks L.A. Sushi, Yelp and the Last Time Nick Kroll Got Him Drunk

While The League actor clings to his New York identity, he says that the sushi in Los Angeles has ruined all other sushi for him forever. 
Read More
L.A.'s Best New Bowl of Pho Is Off-Menu

L.A.'s Best New Bowl of Pho Is Off-Menu

"It's got a little fat to it. Not all people might like that, but that's what makes it really good," says Nong Lá co-owner Elaine Phuong.
Read More
Artisanal Ice Cream Is Taking Over L.A.

Artisanal Ice Cream Is Taking Over L.A.

Read More
How Selling Tacos in a Parking Lot Saved This Chef's Life

How Selling Tacos in a Parking Lot Saved This Chef's Life

Read More
How Food Delivery Apps Have Changed L.A.

How Food Delivery Apps Have Changed L.A.

Read More
L.A.'s Best Vegetable-Forward Restaurants

L.A.'s Best Vegetable-Forward Restaurants

Read More

All Los Angeles

Los Angeles Restaurants

Los Angeles Restaurants

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com